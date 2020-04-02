Berkeley Group (BKG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Berkeley Group (LON: BKG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2020 – Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 4,520 ($59.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,370 ($70.64).

3/27/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 6,275 ($82.54).

3/19/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/12/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/12/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/27/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/19/2020 – Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 6,620 ($87.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,540 ($59.72).

2/5/2020 – Berkeley Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 5,437 ($71.52) to GBX 5,981 ($78.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,457 ($45.47) on Thursday. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,055 ($40.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,453.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,597.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 99.32 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $20.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, for a total transaction of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

