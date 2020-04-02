Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Shares of BRY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.24. 749,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,356. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $171.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 1,952.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

