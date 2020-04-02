BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.30 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 353.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,949 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Shares of TGT opened at $95.27 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

