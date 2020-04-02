Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Sells $18,509.04 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $18,509.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BIG stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. 237,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,495. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Big Lots by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

