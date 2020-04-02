Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.81). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,170 ($15.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,111.67 ($14.62).

BYG opened at GBX 949.50 ($12.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.90. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

