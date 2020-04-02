BigUp Market Cap Reaches $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005587 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About BigUp

BigUp (BIGUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club.

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

