Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Metzler set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.40 ($41.16).

Shares of GBF stock traded down €2.26 ($2.63) on Thursday, hitting €13.10 ($15.23). The stock had a trading volume of 746,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,878. Bilfinger has a twelve month low of €12.64 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €35.32 ($41.07). The firm has a market cap of $527.82 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.94.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

