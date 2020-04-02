Binance Coin Price Tops $13.21 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $403.33 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00102984 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, LBank, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, FCoin, Bancor Network, Trade Satoshi, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

