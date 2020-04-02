Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $204.26 million and approximately $97.77 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.18 or 0.04321302 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00065965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036650 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 203,695,621 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.