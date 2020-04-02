Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,564 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,314 shares of company stock worth $10,810,696 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,752,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,747. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.