Birch Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

ABBV stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,067,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,168,316. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

