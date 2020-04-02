Birch Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,120.84. 1,963,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,302.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,318.87. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $759.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,248,723 shares of company stock worth $250,810,705 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.