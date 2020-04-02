Birch Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

TROW stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 1,421,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,884. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

