Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,801,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805,113. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cfra increased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,292,341 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

