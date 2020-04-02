BitBay Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, BitBay has traded up 133.7% against the dollar. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $157.58 million and approximately $64,586.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005411 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.