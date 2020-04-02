BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,802.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $29,802.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.86 or 0.04465666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036725 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003412 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

