Bitcloud Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $72,389.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,860,313 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

