BitCoen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $70,220.35 and approximately $72.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.02551514 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001801 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000194 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.58 or 0.98554172 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000421 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.