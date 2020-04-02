Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.49 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $91.90 million and $8.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007215 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Coinnest, Kucoin and Exrates. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003794 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001142 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Crex24, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, BigONE, Indodax, CoinBene, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

