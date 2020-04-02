Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $130.70 million and $21.30 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.46 or 0.00109579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Coinnest, Koineks and Braziliex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00477783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00083284 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Coinone, Exmo, CEX.IO, C2CX, Braziliex, HitBTC, TDAX, YoBit, DSX, Zebpay, Bitsane, Sistemkoin, Binance, Coinnest, Crex24, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Korbit, BitMarket, Exrates, Bitfinex, Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, BitBay, Kucoin, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Graviex, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, OKEx, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Koineks, Bithumb and Bitlish. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

