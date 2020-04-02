Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $99,579.11 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00478381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00110511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00085817 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002864 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.