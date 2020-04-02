Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $793,358.45 and $597.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00479813 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00110022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000497 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Nanex, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

