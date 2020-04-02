Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Hits $2.70 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.24 billion and approximately $2.70 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $176.30 or 0.02599531 BTC on exchanges including CoinZest, CoinBene, Hotbit and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00194473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034031 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,362,490 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Bitkub, WazirX, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cobinhood, IDAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Indodax, DragonEX, MBAex, Bit-Z, Korbit, BigONE, Bithumb, FCoin, OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, Coinbit, Bitrue, Bibox, YoBit, Coinsuper, Coinsquare, OTCBTC, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Huobi, CoinZest, Koinex, Poloniex, Kraken, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

