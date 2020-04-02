Bitcoinus Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $9,576.18 and approximately $79.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029593 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00072369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.86 or 1.01061948 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068871 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000783 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001490 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

