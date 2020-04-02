Bitcore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $1,870.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, QBTC, Cryptopia and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.15 or 0.02099591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.15 or 0.03443570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00589119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00746875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075324 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00478387 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,174,559 coins and its circulating supply is 17,673,600 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.