BitDegree (BDG) Market Capitalization Tops $231,548.18

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $231,548.18 and approximately $76.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

