BitGreen (BITG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,783.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003597 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.57 million and $60,783.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005591 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.02551514 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001181 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008141 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,574,521 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

