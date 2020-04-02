BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $89,928.49

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $89,928.49 and $55.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.01000739 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049124 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000663 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,743,700 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.