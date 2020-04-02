BitTube (TUBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,519.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $1,519.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00745943 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001199 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 249,539,994 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

