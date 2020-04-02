BitWhite (BTW) Market Cap Reaches $12,908.03

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 26% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $12,908.03 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

