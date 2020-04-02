BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $24.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BJRI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. 337,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $13,680,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $4,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

