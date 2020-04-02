Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00339573 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00420046 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006930 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

