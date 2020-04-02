Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of BLKB opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,565,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackbaud by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.