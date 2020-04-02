BLAST (BLAST) Price Up 50.6% This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 28.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $14,002.13 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005164 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 41,490,044 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

