Blocknet (BLOCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,291.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $14,291.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00012790 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 84.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,698,776 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

