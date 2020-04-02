Blockport (BPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,567.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Blockport has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $9,567.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockport has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

