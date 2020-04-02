BlockStamp Market Capitalization Tops $3.39 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 59.8% lower against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $1,121.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000517 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,835,184 coins and its circulating supply is 26,292,218 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.