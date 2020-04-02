Blue Protocol Market Cap Reaches $190,789.19 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $190,789.19 and approximately $63.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.04454486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

