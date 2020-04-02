BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Market Perform

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.21.

NYSE BC traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.42. 872,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

