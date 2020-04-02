BOLT Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $483,440.73 and approximately $24,754.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,224,870 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

