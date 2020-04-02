Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 964,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $94,642,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $42,452,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

