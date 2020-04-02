BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0025

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $46,230.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071280 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

