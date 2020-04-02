Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $103,172.49 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z and IDEX. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $103,172.49 and $282.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

