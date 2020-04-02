BoutsPro Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. BoutsPro has a market cap of $70,837.05 and approximately $16,706.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.02600136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00192635 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

