BP (LON:BP) Cut to Sell at DZ Bank

BP (LON:BP) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 508.33 ($6.69).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 361.51 ($4.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 461.95. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.