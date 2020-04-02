BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Main First Bank began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective for the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on BP from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 493.89 ($6.50).

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 19.65 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 353.35 ($4.65). 101,850,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

