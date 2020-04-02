BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,587,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,852,114. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.16.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

