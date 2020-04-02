BQT 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,142.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, BQT has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $2,142.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.96 or 0.04407080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036703 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,577,306 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

