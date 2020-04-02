Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.28% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 94.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 145,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $599,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 83,971 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.