Bread (BRD) Reaches Market Cap of $10.34 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Tokenomy, Kucoin and IDEX. Bread has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $454,477.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bread

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

